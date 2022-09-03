The David Martindale tactical change which helped Livingston defeat Hearts

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors dominated the opening stages but a switch in formation from the home side, from 4-4-1-1 to 4-3-3 with Joel Nouble being moved wide, helped Livi ultimately pick up the three points.

"We were debating whether Robbie was going to play a three or play a four [at the back], " Martindale explained. “We knew Robbie had a few injuries in the defensive set-up. He’s missing his centre-back pairing.

"Whether he played a three or whether he played a four I had a game plan in my head. I’ve done with Robbie on Sky Sports, you are looking at the team wondering what the shape is. It's difficult because he can change the shape in the game with the players he’s put on the park. We had two game plans.

"I don't think the 4-4-1-1 was working. We couldn't really get any pressure on the ball and we were giving them too much time on the ball for the diagonals.

"We changed the shape with two wingers and a striker and I think that really, really helped us.

"I did expect the second half to be a wee bit different to how it panned out. I thought we controlled a lot of it as we limited Hearts to very, very little chances in our final third and over the piece we had the best chances in the game.

"I just wish the boys would go and score two goals because my heart was in my mouth sometimes.”