Surprise performances from Hearts duo in a mixed bag - How the players rated in Rangers defeat

Robbie Neilson’s side fell 2-0 behind to a brace from Antonio Colak before Cammy Devlin was shown a red card for a nasty challenge, all but ending the home side’s chances of a comeback.

How the Hearts players involved rated out of ten...

Craig Gordon – 6

The Scotland No.1 had an early save from a corner . Had little chance with the first-half goals but got away with the concession of a third at the stroke of half-time when he came to punch a cross with Arfield tapping in the loose ball but a foul was awarded.

Michael Smith – 6

The Northern Irish centre-back had a battle with Ryan Kent for the game. Did well over the piece and looked to push the winger back by getting up the pitch in support with overlapping runs around Humphrys. Got into a couple of good crossing positions.

Lewis Neilson – 5

Hearts faced a tough afternoon at home to Rangers. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Collectively the Hearts defensive line wasn’t at its most solid. A few times in the first half it was quite messy. Individually Neilson stood up relatively well with a different centre-back partner in each half but it was a difficult afternoon.

Stephen Kingsley – 4

A very rare game where Kingsely was off the pace. They have been few and far between but one of his poorer games in maroon. Didn’t look too clever for the first two goals. Beaten to the ball for the first and Colak running off the back of him for the second. Got away with a moment in the first half when he was caught in possession and Rangers countered. Had issues dealing with long balls in the first half due to the sun. Subbed at half-time.

Alex Cochrane – 5

Supported the attack well early on but those advances were stifled after the sending off. Could have got across quicker to cover for the first goal and Matondo got the better of him for the second goal as he was able to run at the full-back before slipping a pass. Moved to centre-back and struggled against Morelos.

Cammy Devlin – 3

The Australian, fresh off his first appearance for the Socceroos, had a good first half, battling in midfield and supporting the attack. Then he saw red for a completely needless challenge on Rabbi Matodno meaning he left his team-mates up against it with a huge game in midweek.

Orestis Kiomourtzoglou – 6

The German-born midfielder is quickly emerging as a leader in the Hearts engine room. Cajoles and controls, while out of possession he is a combative presence, full of running and energy.

Alan Forrest – 6

Fielded on the left to go up against James Tavernier. Plenty of running and endeavour. Moved in field and combined really well with a give and go with Humphrys to create a good opening. Was sacrificed after the team went down to ten men.

Stephen Humphrys – 7

A key attacking component for Hearts. Showed ambition and positivity with the ball. Was excellent in the air, beating Barisic numerous times. Had a couple of good moments cutting in from the flank, while he produced a fine backheel to free Michael Smith down the right.

Barrie McKay – 5

Played as a No.10 behind Shankland. Worked hard off the ball but rarely got on the ball in dangerous areas in what was at times a congested midfield. Replaced at half-time.

Lawrence Shankland – 5

A tough shift leading the line where he was well marshalled by Connor Goldson. Didn’t have the yard of pace to get away and was ultimately taken off with Fiorentina in mind.

Substitutes

Peter Haring (6) helped defensively but sometimes too slow to be aware of what was around him in possession. Andy Halliday (6) and Robert Snodgrass (6) were brought on at half-time to freshen it up and combined for a chance. Josh Ginnelly (6) and Jorge Grant (6) didn’t come on in positive circumstances, the latter produced a couple of big blocks.