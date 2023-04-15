Steven Naismith pinpoints where Hearts got it wrong against Hibs as club awaits news on Michael Smith

Hearts interim boss Steven Naismith isn’t used to losing Edinburgh derbies but while he saw some positive moments from the team he inherited at the beginning of the week, he felt they reverted back to former negative traits too often to deny Hibs the win.

A 67th-minute strike from Kevin Nisbet gave Hibs the victory over their capital rivals in a match where Hearts were unable to threaten their hosts.

"It was how quickly we got the ball into the final third – it wasn't quick enough,” said Naismith. “That's been something that's been in this team for a while. We move the ball well in terms of getting set up and when we did it well today we managed to get into the final third quite quickly and then it fizzled out. In the moments when we have that wee bit of hesitation, we play a sideways pass or a backwards pass which allow them to creep up the pitch and slows the tempo. That for me was the biggest thing from what has been happening and what happened today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wouldn't say that it's down to confidence, the way we are trying to do things is different to what has been getting done. Inevitably. given the small period of time, the players revert back to what has been the norm. But in the good moments it was really good, we managed to get through them when we played and how we gained control at that start I was happy with so it's the small details which play a big part in the game.”

Hearts interim manager Steven Naismith and Nathaniel Atkinson applaud the fans at full time.

The results means that Hearts have now lost seven of their last eight matches. Their nine-game unbeaten run in the capital head-to-heads has also hit a wall. Reigning in Aberdeen, who have enjoyed a reversal of their own fortunes, and moved five points clear of them in third, is out of their hands but Naismith is confident that Hearts can get the results needed to hold off St Mirren and Hibs.

“After the game there's frustration that we've just lost a derby,” continued Naismith. “We were all here expecting and wanting to win the game. There's experienced players all around the group, injured or not injured, who understand football and have been in these situations before.

“All is not lost. We've lost a game. We've got time and we've got games on our side to go and perform well and get the results we need. What I'm pleased about is from how much [information] we've given them, I saw a good amount of detail that they've picked up that I'm hoping in another week's time, we'll be able to hold more of an attacking threat and create better chances because at best today we had average chances.

“I'm confident these players can turn it round and start winning games. The club have got an expectation of being in Europe and finishing as high as they can every year, and that shouldn't change. Since I've come in, and since being around the players, there's no chat of third place. We need to give ourselves a chance of that by winning games. It's really just about winning games.”