Steven Naismith curses repetitive Hearts failings as manager has say on major decisions

Hearts boss Steven Naismith looks on during the 3-1 defeat by Rangers at Hampden.

Not for the first time, Hearts manager Steven Naismith was left cursing his team’s worrying proclivity for losing goals in quick succession in major matches as they were kicked out of the Viaplay Cup after conceding three goals in 14 minutes.

Having failed to cash in on a 2-0 lead in the recent Edinburgh derby, when two quick goals cost them, they also lost out at Ibrox last weekend when another quick-fire double from Rangers cancelled out Lawrence Shankland’s opener, denying them even a share of the spoils. The Tynecastle gaffer had said that lessons needed to be learned – but having been battered for long spells in their Hampden semi-final showdown, his men once again crumpled as Philippe Clement’s men put them to the sword in a pivotal quarter of an hour.

“We had a chance to get to a final and didn't manage it so I'm really disappointed,” said Naismith. “The first half was cagey, we managed to regroup at half-time and talk about things we could do slightly better. But the game changed on the penalty, so quickly after half-time. Some people will say it wasn't a penalty but, as a forward, I think he anticipates the ball. As much as Zander [Clark] is trying to get out of the way, his momentum takes him into his foot. If it was for us, I would be asking for it.”

Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark fouls Danilo to concede a penalty.

The bigger issue for Naismith was the way his men failed to stop Rangers’ surge, quashing any chance they had of bouncing back. "That's a frustration because, at 1-0, if you regroup and get some control then you don't know how the game goes,” he said. “If you are putting more pressure on, the game gets played in their half, then late on you see we get a penalty. If it's 1-0, then that's a defining point in the game. To concede the three goals is the part we need to learn from. If it's 1-0 with half an hour to go, if we get a bit more control in the game, then all it takes is one moment. Our header at 1-0, if that goes in it's one of those moments. But so quickly after that you lose the goals.”

Defeat means that Hearts, who will have gone 62 years without lifting the League Cup by the time they get their next stab at it, have also gone 11 games without beating Rangers, who appear to have a hex over them when it comes to head-to-heads at the national stadium. “Everybody is frustrated,” continued Naismith. “I'm frustrated. The game was done after 60-odd minutes when it goes to 3-0. It makes it really tough for us. Rangers were more aggressive in the press. We never managed to get the ball across the pitch which puts you under pressure in tight areas and it got a bit scrappy for us in that respect.”