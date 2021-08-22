Stephen Glass disappointed with Hearts penalty against Aberdeen as he explains exchanges with officials

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass looks on during the 1-1 draw with Hearts.

Liam Boyce fired Hearts into a 56th-minute lead from the spot after Declan Gallagher was deemed by referee Bobby Madden to have fouled Gary Mackay-Steven in the box. However, the Dons equalised in the latter stages when Funso Ojo converted a cross from Dean Campbell.

Glass felt the raucous atmosphere inside Tynecastle, with 17,449 fans in attendance, meant that such a decision was likely to come.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked if was disappointed with the decision, Glass said: “‘I would be.

“I haven’t seen it on video yet, but there is a big atmosphere there and I feel like it was the type of penalty that was going to be given today.

“I won’t say which end, but it feels like the type of penalty that was going to be given.”

Glass and his assistant coach Henry Apaloo also picked up bookings for remonstrating with Madden and also fourth official Nick Walsh, with Glass explaining what happened.

"I don’t know what Henry said to Nick (Walsh, fourth official),” continued Glass.

“He is obviously sensitive enough that it affected him enough to want to call the referee over.

“Mine was for asking about the free-kick I complained about at the end where [Peter] Haring basically dives to win a free kick in a full stadium.

“The referee buys it and it’s a little bit easy to give in a full stadium, that was my complaint. I asked him to watch it back on television and tell me that is a free-kick.”

Overall, Glass was pleased with the resolute nature of his Aberdeen team after last Thursday’s trip to Azerbaijan to face Qarabag.

"The game on Thursday night took took a lot out of them,” Glass added. “I think you saw second half the energy levels that they give.

“I didn’t doubt them, but I thought the quality and the energy levels today were brilliant.’

“I know I have a great group of players in there that will work hard and do the tactical things we ask of them.

“They are hungry to win games and not scared to come to places like this either.”