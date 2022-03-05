John Souttar: Rangers-bound defender's ankle injury updated by Hearts boss Robbie Neilson

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has soothed fears about the nature of John Souttar’s injury after the defender limped off in the second-half of a bruising 2-2 draw with Dundee United.

By Alan Pattullo
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 7:01 pm
Updated Saturday, 5th March 2022, 7:02 pm
Hearts' John Souttar goes off injured against Dundee United. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Rangers-bound centre-half rolled an ankle shortly after conceding the penalty which saw United take a 2-1 lead. Souttar’s centre-half partner Craig Halkett equalised with a header with nine minutes left.

There were two scorelines. Hearts certainly came off worse in the injury stakes, having had five players forced off in the 90 minutes. Another, Josh Ginnelly, limped off at the end. United, meanwhile, saw skipper Ryan Edwards helped off after sustaining a bad gash in his head after catching an elbow from Ellis Simms, who was booked.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

“I’ve never been involved in something like this in my 25 years in football,” said Neilson later. “It was unbelievable. We started the game really well and then we got injury after injury after injury.

“We had to take Nate (Atkinson) off at half-time and then we lost John Souttar as well. For us to fight back and get a point, I’m delighted. The whole continuity of the team altered. Andy Halliday came on, started at right-back then right wing-back, left-back, left wing-back, central midfield. (Liam) Boycie was the same, moving everywhere. Peter Haring dropped to centre-half.

Every sub was an injury. Gary (Mackay-Steven) came off then we had to put a defender (Alex Cochrane) on. It made it difficult but we know how we have to play. We did all right, but not enough to win the game.

“John has a sore ankle… to be honest, I’m not really sure (what’s wrong with the rest of them). They were just coming off! Gary hurt his hand, Cochrane is concussion. (Cammy) Devlin was a hamstring.

“Josh got injured as well at the end. It’s one of those days and hopefully we don’t have too many more.”

Neilson said he had no complaints with the penalty, awarded when Souttar tripped Nicky Clark after 56 minutes. The United striker picked himself to score from the spot. “We have to win the first header,” he said. “It’s one of those things that John then gets injured off the back of that. It was the right decision.”

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today.

Robbie NeilsonDundee UnitedRangersEllis Simms