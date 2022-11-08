Seven SPFL players make Australia World Cup squad as big calls made on Jason Cummings and Harry Souttar

Hearts trio Nathaniel Atkinson, Cammy Devlin and Kye Rowles, Hibs forward Martin Boyle , Dundee United left-back Aziz Behich, St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus and Celtic playmaker Aaron Mooy have all been named in the Socceroos 26-man group for the tournament in Qatar later this month. Former Hibs and Scotland striker Jason Cummings has also been included after making his debut last month, while two other ex-Hibees in Jackson Irvine and Jamie Maclaren made the cut.

Australia are in Group D alongside France, Denmark and Tunisia. Manager Graham Arnold has picked Boyle despite concerns over his knee injury and he has also reserved a spot for Harry Souttar – the brother of Rangers defender John – despite almost a year on the sidelines through injury. However, there will be disappointment for Mark Birighitti (Dundee United) and Ryan Strain (St Mirren), who miss out.