Sean Clare: Former Hearts midfielder ends Charlton season early to get facial birthmark removed due to skin cancer risk

The 25-year-old Englishman, who currently plays for Charlton Athletic but had a spell at Tynecastle between 2018 and 2020, took to social media to announce that he needs to have an operation to minimise the risk of skin cancer.

Clare thanked everyone for their support and said it would be a “strange change” for him after announcing the news following a 90-minute appearance for the Addicks against Shrewsbury.

His full post on social media read: “Due to health precautions, that’s my season done a little bit early.

Former Hearts midfielder Sean Clare is now at Charlton Athletic.

"I’ve been advised by medical specialists to have my facial birthmark removed as it poses a risk of becoming melanomic (skin cancer).

“I want to say a big thanks to the club, gaffer, coaches, medical team and doctor at Charlton for helping me sort all of this out and for their support.

"Having the op at this time allows me to avoid a serious potential health risk and also have enough time to recover and be ready for the start of pre-season.

"It will be a strange change for me and many people who know me, but needs must and I look forward to getting it all sorted and get going again next season.”