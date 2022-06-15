Scottish Football Transfer News: Bundesliga side make Celtic target move, Hearts baulk at £750k price tag, Aberdeen linked to 2 strikers, Ex-Hibs boss set for Dundee United

Steve Clarke’s men came from behind to emerge victorious, helped by a first-half red card, with Stuart Armstrong grabbing a double, plus goals from John McGinn and Che Adams.

It was the eighth competitive win from the last ten for Scotland as they put themselves in a good position to win the group with Ukraine dropping points in a draw with Ireland.

With it being the final international match, there is now a break in football until the start of the League Cup next month. The transfer window will now create much of the headlines around the SPFL. Here is all the latest news and speculation:

German make move for Celtic target

Celtic-linked Japanese international Ko Itakura is wanted by Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach who are said to lead the race for his signing. The 25-year-old, who can play as a centre-back or at the base of midfield, has been touted to join the Japanese contingent at Parkhead. Itakura is contracted to Manchester City but spent last season on loan at Schalke 04, helping the team win promotion, impressing top-flight clubs in the process. (Sky Sports)

£750k for Hearts target

Hearts are unlikely to sign Peterborough United star Jorge Grant despite the midfielder being put on the transfer list. Reports emerged that the Tynecastle Park side were keen on the 27-year-old who fell out of favour at United towards the end of the season as the club were relegated from the Championship. It is understood Posh want £750,000 for the midfielder who they signed on a three-year deal last summer after meeting his release clause following an impressive spell with Lincoln City. (Evening News)

The latest news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Aberdeen linked with duo

Jim Goodwin is on the hunt for attacking additions with Aberdeen linked with two strikers. Norwegian Tobias Lauritsen is a reported target with the 24-year-old ten games into the league season with Odd. He has scored three goals in ten games for the top-flight side. The Dons have also been credited with an interest in North Macedonian international Bojan Miovski. The forward has been watched during his time at MTK Budapest where he was a colleague with recent Dons signing Ylber Ramadani. He hit nine goals in 29 appearances as the side were relegated from the Hungarian top-flight last season. (various)

Ramirez to return

One player who is expected to return to pre-season at Cormack Park is Christian Ramirez. There were question marks over his future following a difficult end to the season where he didn’t start games and a social media post from the player's wife hinted at a departure. The American top scored for the Dons last season with 15 goals in all competitions. (Press and Journal)

United have ‘preferred candidate’

Dundee United and Tam Courts have parted ways with Jack Ross the frontrunner to become the new boss at Tannadice. Mutual termination of Courts’ contract was taken following talks where it was expressed the coach “was keen to pursue other options”, according to sporting director Tony Asghar. He also confirmed “have identified a preferred candidate” – understood to be former Hibs boss Ross – and “anticipate making a further announcement on this in the coming days.” (Various)

Courts future

As for Courts, speculation surrounded a possible move to Croatia to become the new manager for Rijeka. He had been given permission to speak to the club but he is unlikely to land the position. However, Hungarian top-flight side Budapest Honved are one of the options abroad who are keen on Courts with interest likely from England. Honved have the former Dundee United head of tactical performance Chris Docherty as their sporting director. (Courier)

No Cove move for Thomson