Robert Snodgrass provides Hearts contract update with 'very, very minimal talk' admission

Robert Snodgrass has played down talk of him signing an extension to his Hearts contract imminently, revealing the discussions which have taken place already have been “very, very minimal”.

Robbie Neilson confirmed last week he has spoken to the midfielder and is keen for him to extend his stay at Tynecastle Park beyond the one-year deal he signed in September. The 35-year-old has become a hugely popular figure with the club’s supporters and emerged as a key player at the base of the midfield.

Snodgrass, when asked about a possible new contract, noted there is plenty for him to consider before he commits his future to Hearts, even with the prospect of possible European football having missed out in the club's group stage adventures in the Conference League this season.

“It’s been very, very minimal talk," he said. “I’ll not sit here and say it’s close or anything like that. I have a family so it’s not just making a decision and going with it. I’m privileged that this club wants to give me a chance. It’s a great chance. I’m delighted for that. But when things come up like this there’s a political side and a lot of things need to be in place. That’s not taken place yet between my agent and the club. I’m under contract and we just need to get the games out the way, try to stay undefeated, try to win them, and when the time’s right let them speak.

“I’ve loved every second being here. I have loved getting back fit. If I can stay pain free then I back myself fitness wise to be an influential part of the team with leadership, character, trying to make things happen, assists, goals. But I’m only part of the jigsaw.”

Euro temptation?

He added: “I've not even looked that far forward to be honest. I just wanted to come in, try and get myself fit, because I hadn't had a pre-season in three years, and help the lads. They had a lot of injuries, you could see the lads' mentality, it was tough for them because Europe is tough. It's exciting, it's good but it's hard. There were a couple of results in there that were heavy defeats so you need the squad, character and experience and that's where I feel I've come in and tried to help the lads.”

Snodgrass felt the performance, first half to second half in the 1-1 draw at St Mirren was "night and day". The midfielder was on hand to provide the equaliser, even if it was a cross. It was his first goal since September 2020, a League Cup loss to Everton when playing for West Ham. Much to his surprise when put to him.

Robert Snodgrass has become a popular figure since joining Hearts. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

He said: “Is it? Jesus, I didn’t realise that! It’s a good feeling but listen it was a cross! I never meant it. I don’t claim goals that I don’t mean, I’ve seen lads do it but not me! I’ve always try to be in positions to go and score or create goals. Trying to build up play and the tempo, trying to get lads and defenders to step in and control the game. Get lads believing. We are doing it. We are playing some good stuff. We just need to be more consistent.”