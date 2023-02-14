Robert Snodgrass on his Hearts influence, getting team-mates to trust him, and his one disappointment

Closer to the end of his playing career than the beginning, Robert Snodgrass has been around the block and while he says that the game continues to offer an education, there are certain nuggets of wisdom he has already tucked away and many he has been happy to share.

The stand-in captain in Friday night’s Scottish Cup tie triumph over Hamilton, while he acknowledged that Hearts are capable of much better performances than the one served up at New Douglas Park, the fact they are proving themselves able to find a way to progress in the cup or pick up points when levels dip in the league is something he says the players should be proud of.

“If you’re still winning games, it’s still a good feeling. I say that to the boys all the time – don’t ever get sick of winning. Winning is the best feeling in the world. Especially when you are preparing week to week, away from your family, putting that hard work in. To get a win at the end of it is really sweet.”

Through to the last eight in the knock-out tournament and sitting third in the Premiership, the Gorgie club have proved adept at that. “‘That’s one of the reasons I came here. It’s already ingrained into the club to try and do well in the cups. You feel that as soon as you come in. In the league, probably the Aberdeen game was when we were at our most fluent.”

Robert Snodgrass has been a key player for Hearts this season. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

That January night they ripped apart their Pittodrie guests. “Then at Easter Road, we weren’t at our fluent best but we still dug-out a 3-0 result which was great. I said that to the lads and the management team. The way we play, we are so expansive but we can’t be free-flowing and create loads of chances every week because teams are starting to understand us and press us. We maybe didn’t trust ourselves enough to try and play through the lines.

“Now as we are getting towards that 60/70 percent possession stage and trying to control the game, that’s when real characters show – when you are under pressure. You need to take the ball and try to play through those danger zones. We believe we’ve got players who can cause teams problems.”

That is where the ongoing education comes into it as the former international midfielder fine tunes the deeper role he is being asked to play at Hearts.

“It’s something that I’ve had to adapt to and learn. I try to watch a lot of players in that position. I’m still learning, even at 35. I want to try to be the best I can be. My biggest job is getting the lads to trust that I can deal with it, even if I’ve got a man on me.”