Robbie Neilson's shared Hearts ambition and redemption step opportunity v Livingston

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is well aware of that but says the supporters’ ambitions match their own at Tynecastle.

“We all want to win cups. That’s what we want to do. We’re in a good position in the league at the moment. But this game isn’t about the league, it’s about the Scottish Cup.

“We nearly got all the way a couple of years ago and we were very disappointed last year. This is a chance to go and progress and try and win it, because we’re a club that wants to try to win trophies, as are a number of teams in the league.”

Booed off the park after defeat to Dundee on Wednesday booking a quarter-final berth would be one step towards redemption. But they face a tough opponent, with Livingston one of the league’s in-form teams.

“[Joel] Nouble has come in and done well for them, Bruce Anderson up top too.

“Davie [Martindale, the Livingston manager] had a difficult start to the season, but I think he was always confident, as was I, that they would kick on, so yeah, they’ve done well.”

Neilson is also familiar with the threat posed by former Hearts player Jason Holt.

Robbie Neilson. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“He’s become a big player for them, as a defensive midfielder now. I had him here as a number ten and he was making runs in behind, but as we all do he’s starting to get further and further back. He’s a great boy though and I’m pleased to see he’s enjoying his football. But hopefully he has an off day.”

The midweek defeat has prompted online discussions about player selection and tactics. Defensively, the Tynecastle side faltered but Michael Smith and Nat Atkinson are available again, while Neilson defended his decision to bench Cammy Devlin.

“He’s been brilliant for us, but I felt he was a wee bit up and down at the moment, but he’s still a young kid.

“We just felt with Beni coming back in from injury, he needed the game time and Peter brings a bit of freshness as well.”

Livingston's Jason Holt. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)