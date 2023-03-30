Robbie Neilson believes perspective is required as Hearts resume their battle for third spot in the cinch Premiership against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Saturday.

The Gorgie side lost three in a row in all competitions before the international break with a stinging 3-0 defeat at Aberdeen coming after two losses to Celtic, one in the Scottish Cup. However, the Tynecastle boss noted that with nine fixtures remaining the Jambos are still four points ahead of Aberdeen and five ahead of Edinburgh rivals Hibs.

“We were obviously disappointed (with the Aberdeen game) but we also have to have perspective within that and look at where we are in the league,” said Neilson. “We are sitting four points clear in third position. Yes, we would like to have more but I think if you asked any team outwith Rangers and Celtic, they would want to be in our position. “We have nine games to go to try to secure that and it starts on Saturday.

“There’s expectation on Hibs, expectation on Aberdeen as well. Everyone is fighting for that third place. We are trying to fight to be higher than that, that’s the objective. There is expectation but it is the same as every club.”