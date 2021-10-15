Robbie Neilson reveals plan of attack for Ibrox but insists Rangers game will not define Hearts' season

Robbie Neilson says Hearts will play on the front foot against Rangers at Ibrox. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Which is why the Gorgie side are heading west with the sole intention of claiming victory in the head-to-head and moving to the top of the cinch Premiership table.

“It’s a huge game for us. We’ve started the season really well - both clubs have - and it’s a chance for us to see where we are.

“In the grand scheme of the whole season, it’s another game, another opportunity to win three points. But, look, it’s been a long time since Hearts won there. 2014 was the last time we did it [2012 in the Premiership]. So we know it’s going to be difficult.

“We feel like we’re in good form and have a good shot but we need a bit of luck and we need to play the best game we can play.

“For me, the league campaign is about week in, week out, not solely one game. We’ve had some great results but this is another challenge for us. If we can go there and get a result, brilliant. If not, we move on to the next one.”

An opening day triumph over Celtic kick-started an eight-game unbeaten run for the capital side, leaving them just one point behind the reigning champions in second, but they say they want more.

“You know when you go to Glasgow that it’s always difficult. We’ve put ourselves in a good position and our aim is to put on a performance and take some points.

“If you go there on the front foot, you give yourself a chance. We have a plan to go there and play the way we always play. The team is playing well, so we go there to give it a shot.

“But, it’s a lot easier said than done. You’re playing against 11 international players who are very, very good, and able to dominate the play in front of 52,000 fans.

“So, we have a plan of what we want to do and it’s now about implementing that.

“We’re positive going into it and hope to play the way we’ve played so far this season.”