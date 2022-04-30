Robbie Neilson reveals frustrated Hearts dressing-room and has say on his own yellow card

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson laughs at a decision by the referee during the draw with Ross County.

“I think you could call it that,” said Neilson. “We huffed and puffed a wee bit. The start of the game was 200 miles per hour, we kicked it, they kicked it and there was no real control.

“I thought once we got some control in the game there were opportunities to score, opportunities to make that final pass and we just weren’t quite there today.”

Striker Liam Boyce, who has netted 16 goals already this term, passed up two great chances to secure all three points.

“On another day they would go in,” added Neilson. “Liam is our top goal scorer and he’s a top player, but you get days like that. We had it earlier in the season as well. We had a wee period in January time when it wasn’t quite clicking and hopefully it will click in next week.

“Ross County defended really well, they had loads of blocks around the box. Although they never created a lot of chances, they had some counter attacks, it’s up to us to score a goal. They’re coming to Tynecastle and I’m sure Malky [Mackay, the County manager] will be delighted with the point with the position they’re in. We’re disappointed not to take the three. Sometimes that happens.”

Frustrated by the scoreline, the Gorgie gaffer was also irked by elements of referee Steven McLean’s officiating and after remonstrating strongly Neilson was shown a yellow card.