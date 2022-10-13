Robbie Neilson refuses to write off Conference League chances after Fiorentina defeat as Nathaniel Atkinson left on crutches

However, he has warned his players that they will not get far if they produce a repeat of their first-half performance in Florence.

Down 4-0 by the interval, they were punished for missing a Stephen Humphrys effort in the opening seconds, which may have changed the mood inside the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

“I’ve spoken throughout this campaign about how it’s been 18 years or so since we’ve had group stage football in Europe,” said Neilson.

Robbie Neilson tries to spur his team on during the match against Fiorentina.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a massive learning curve for everyone at the club. We’ve got to use these games and learn.

“I spoke to the players afterwards and told them, when you’re playing at this level, the first-half performance will get you nothing.

“The second-half performance will get us points. We hope that we can take that now into the final couple of games – and into the next campaign we get into.

“We need to learn quickly because we have another game in this competition in a fortnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At this level, you can talk about tactics and technical stuff – but you’ve got to bring that physicality to the game as well. Hopefully the players have learned that.”

They picked up in the second half when Humphrys did find the net and they managed to stabilise things, but with two group matches remaining – at home to RFS and away to Istanbuk Basaksehir – progression is now out of their own hands. Hearts are third on three points, one clear of the Latvian basement boys but four behind Fiorentina and seven behind the Turks, who have already secured a spot in the knockout stages.

“The fans were absolutely unbelievable tonight – unbelievable. Even at 4-0 down, they stayed and they sang, right to the end,” continued Neilson.

“I keep speaking about how this football club is unique. The fans every single month put hard-earned money in. We just have to give them back energy. We spoke about that to the players. First half, we didn’t, second half we did.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as they look ahead to Sunday’s trip to Aberdeen where they will have to bounce back in the cinch Premiership, there are fresh injury concerns, as Nathaniel Atkinson hobbled out the stadium on crutches, wearing a medical boot after going off injured in the 16th minute.

“When you play at this level, Fiorentina are technically and tactically a top team but they are also physically strong guys,” continued Neilson.

“When you come and play a team of Fiorentina’s calibre, you have to have your best players fit. Your most physical players.

“At the moment, we’ve got a couple of centre halves out, a few full backs, some midfielders and some attackers out as well. We’ve come here almost down to the bare bones, but I think the guys who have come in have done well for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“First half we were disappointed, second half we were miles better. It [injuries] can be difficult, but it’s part of football.”

There is a desperation to return to their level on a regular basis and Neilson knows that means picking up the wins needed to move up the league table.

“We play Aberdeen on Sunday,” added Neilson. “That’s the most important thing for us now.