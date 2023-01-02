Robbie Neilson on why Hearts will not be 'over-celebrating' their 3-0 win over Hibs

Eight derbies without defeat, Robbie Neilson celebrated his fifth win in that run. But he said it will count for nothing if his men can’t back it up with a win a St Mirren next week and a Scottish Cup victory over their city neighbours later this month.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson leads the celebrations at full time following the 3-0 win over Hibs at Tynecastle. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Two Lawrence Shankland goals and a late strike from Stephen Humphrys, secured a 3-0 scoreline in the first head to head of the new year to take third-placed Hearts five points clear of Aberdeen in fourth and leave their capital foes trailing them by eight, as the Gorgie side now look to press home their advantage.

“Yes we’ve had a good record. But we go there in three or four weeks’ time knowing that, if we don’t win it, it’s the end of the world. That’s the derby.

“When the fixtures come out, our fans ask: ‘When’s the Hibs games?’ And that’s what we look at – winning them.

“You can have a poor season and win all the derbies – and people see it as a good season. So it’s really important to win them. Today was good but we’re not over-celebrating because we’re down there in a few weeks and we need to be ready for that.

“I say it all the time but it is all about winning the next game. If you get too carried away, saying you're going to start to do x, y, or z, in a month's time or three months' time, then you forget about the next game and for us the next game is St Mirren and we need to go there and win.

“We have had a decent start after the world cup break but if we get to Saturday and don't turn up then it hasn’t been a good start.”

While there is bad news looming regarding Craig Halkett’s scan results, with a club statement expected on Tuesday, there is reason for optimism in the Gorgie ranks.

Zander Clark, who was struck with an object late in the game, demonstrated why Hearts signed him. Deputising for the injured Crag Gordon in his first capital derby, he pulled off a superb double save.

