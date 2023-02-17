Robbie Neilson on why Celtic Scottish Cup quarter-final is 'great draw' for Hearts

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has welcomed his side’s Scottish Cup quarter-final tie against Celtic as a “great draw” for the Tynecastle club.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has welcomed the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw against Celtic at Tynecastle Park. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

The sides will meet in Edinburgh on Saturday, March 11 and Neilson admits he would prefer to face Ange Postecoglou’s side at home in the last eight than in the semi-final or final at Hampden Park.

Hearts met Celtic in back-to-back finals in 2019 and 2020 and lost on both occasions. They almost met Rangers in last season’s final and again had to settle for runners-up medals for the third time in four years.

Neilson has made no secret of Hearts’ ambition to lift the trophy this season for the first time since the 5-1 win over Hibs in the final of 2012.

“We spoke about it to the players already, I think it’s a great draw,” Neilson said, ahead of Sunday’s trip to Fir Park to face Motherwell in the cinch Premiership.

“When you are going to win a Scottish Cup, 99 times out of 100 you are going to have to beat the Old Firm at some stage of the competition, and to get a home tie in the quarter-finals is great. A full house, it will be a great game.