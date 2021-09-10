Robbie Neilson issues 'only a start' reminder as Hearts boss earns Manager of Month accolade

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is the Scottish Premiership Glen's Manager of the Month for August. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Neilson has guided his newly-promoted Jambos side to second place in the standings, with only goal difference seperating them from early leaders Hibs, after collecting 10 points from their opening four matches.

Hearts started their season in style with a 2-1 victory over Celtic at Tynecastle before away victories over St Mirren and Dundee United, either side of a 1-1 home draw with Aberdeen, completed an undefeated opening month.

They now face city rivals Hibs in a top of the table clash at Tynecastle on Sunday in the first Edinburgh derby of the 2021-22 season.

Reacting to his award, Neilson said: “It’s nice that our form has been recognised and, for me, this award is for everyone involved with the team.

“We win together and we lose together, and there has been a lot of hard work put in by the players, the coaches and all of the backroom staff at the start of the season.

“It is, however, only a start. We want to keep our form going and we will keep working away to give ourselves the best chance of doing so.”

Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, added: “The Jambos are back – and what a start they have had to their 2021/22 campaign. After finishing the first few games undefeated, Robbie Neilson fully deserves his Scottish Premiership Glen’s Manager of the Month award. Congratulations to him and his staff.”

