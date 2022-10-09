Robbie Neilson: Hearts aren't firing on all cylinders but Kilmarnock comeback shows what team is all about

The reality was that both teams were restricted to a point each after a gripping 2-2 draw in the cinch Premiership at Rugby Park, but Nathaniel Atkinson’s stoppage-time equaliser was welcomed more enthusiastically by the visiting side, given the predicament they had found themselves in with less than half an hour remaining.

Going into the game on the back of a bruising week, having lost to both Rangers and Fiorentina, there was no need to explain to the Gorgie boss how results can alter perspective.

“Ten days ago we were sitting third in the league and second in our group,” said Neilson. “Then, a couple of defeats against good teams, the perspective changes. Today, we created a number of early chances but we’re just not quite firing on all cylinders at the moment.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson issues instructions from the stand.

“If we take one of those chances, it’s a different game. The pleasing thing is that we fought back.

“We continued to pass it, get forward, we deserved a point at least.

“We’ve had a number of games, European games, a huge one on Thursday while the rest of the team are preparing week to week.

“The next few weeks are going to be like that too, we travel to Florence, have Fiorentina Thursday night, then we are back to travel up to Aberdeen on the Sunday.

“That’s asking a lot of the players but they are starting to adapt to it now, starting to be aware of what they need to do to recover and be ready for the Sunday.

“To work right the way through to the 95th minute to get us a point out the game was great from them.”

The stoppage-time equaliser was a delight, as Nathaniel Atkinson buried a left-foot volley to even the tally after Chris Stokes and Kyle Lafferty had written their names into the scoresheet and his Hearts team-mate Stephen Humphrys had kickstarted the fightback with a composed finish.

“I’m delighted that in the 94th minute our right back is 20 yards from goal,” added Neilson.

“We were pushing and pushing to try and get something out of the game.