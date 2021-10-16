Out of sight, after a late sending off, he knew by the hush of the home crowd that his men had managed to battle back and claim a share of the points and keep themselves within touching distance of league leaders Rangers.

“I didn't see the goal, no, I just heard the silence, which was nice. I was delighted. I was in the tunnel area but right at the back and I wasn’t allowed further out. I am disappointed that I got that second yellow. I am more disappointed with the fourth official because the boy has grabbed Stephen Kingsley by the throat and that is a red card in anyone’s book so I complained about that and got a yellow and complained again and got a second one. But, when you come to these places you are not going to get the decisions. For me that was a stonewaller.

“But, I thought it was a really good game and I thought we came here and went toe to toe with the champions and they created chances and we created chances. I was delighted with the players. I thought we showed brilliant character.”

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson was happy with the character showed by his players in their 1-1 draw with Rangers at Ibrox. Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group

It stretches the Tynecastle side’s unbeaten run to nine games and it is a confidence-building start to the season, according to Craig Halkett, who ended his scoring drought when he found himself in the right spot to head home the equaliser, when Rangers keeper Allan McGregor failed to gather Gary Mackay-Steven’s corner.

“You have to hope that the best thing is going to happen for yourself so you gamble,” said the defender. “I had managed to get free of my marker and although it looked like McGregor was going to catch it, I was hoping he would miss it and when he did, I then managed to steer it on target.

“I was just delighted because it has been a while since I scored and I pride myself on that as well as helping the team to clean sheets. It’s been almost two years so I was delighted to get that.

“It was also good to have the away fans here because they do make that wee bit of difference. I was happy we gave them something to celebrate.”

