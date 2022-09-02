Robbie Neilson addresses free agent signings and Aberdeen Christian Ramirez link
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson says he will only bring in free agents if quality options becomes available.
The Tynecastle club landed striker Stephen Humphrys on loan from Wigan and then signed goalkeeper Zander Clark on Friday evening as a back-up to No 1 Craig Gordon.
"We were looking to get a couple more in,” Neilson said on Friday afternoon before Clark’s signing was announced, “but to be honest with you, the ones that were getting offered to us were not at a level that we felt was good enough.
“There are areas we need to strengthen, but we have a responsibility – especially at Hearts, where the fans are putting money in every month – that we can't just go and spend it and not improve the squad. I'd rather keep the money and wait for the right person to come up, and they do, great, if not then we've got guys coming back from injury who will supplement squad."
Hearts were linked with a deadline-day move for out-of-favour Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez, with the Dons not in the mood to entertain a bid from one of their rivals. "I've not heard that, no,” said Neilson on the reports of their interest. “It's probably come from one of you [journalists] but it didn't come from us. Look, I'd be amazed if Aberdeen let him go. He was their top goalscorer last season. Where it came from, I don't know, but it didn't come from us.”