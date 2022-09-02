Robbie Neilson addresses free agent signings and Aberdeen Christian Ramirez link

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts were interested in taking Christian Ramirez from Aberdeen. Picture: Craig Foy / SNS

"We were looking to get a couple more in,” Neilson said on Friday afternoon before Clark’s signing was announced, “but to be honest with you, the ones that were getting offered to us were not at a level that we felt was good enough.

“There are areas we need to strengthen, but we have a responsibility – especially at Hearts, where the fans are putting money in every month – that we can't just go and spend it and not improve the squad. I'd rather keep the money and wait for the right person to come up, and they do, great, if not then we've got guys coming back from injury who will supplement squad."