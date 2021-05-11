Referees for final midweek SPFL Premiership fixtures including Rangers, Hibs, Celtic and Ross County v Hamilton relegation decider, plus play-off semi-final

Officials have been listed for the final midweek fixture card in the SPFL Premiership for season 2020-21.

By David Oliver
Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 4:07 pm
Referee appointments for this weekend's Scottish fixtures

Matches kick off at various times throughout Wednesday night and there is a crucial meeting at the bottom of the table – when 12th placed Hamilton head north to Dingwall to take on 11th placed Ross County.

There’s also a crucial game for the Premiership – but outwith the 12 top-flight teams – when Raith Rovers host Dundee in the promotion play-off semi-final. The winner of the two-legged tie will progress to play the second-bottom side in the Premiership, and the Dingwall clash will go a long way t deciding who that is.

Here is the man in the middle for your team’s match on Wendesday night.

Wednesday, May 12 2021. Kick off 7.45pm. Referee: Nick Walsh
Wednesday, May 12 2021. Kick off 6pm. Referee: David Dickinson
Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Kick off 7.45pm. Referee: David Munro
Wednesday, May 12 2021. Kick off 7.45pm. Referee: Willie Collum
Wednesday, May 12 2021. Kick off 7.45pm. Referee: John Beaton
Wednesday, May 12 2021. Kick off 6.30pm. Referee: Bobby Madden
Wednesday, May 12 2021. Kick off 6pm. Referee: Don Robertson