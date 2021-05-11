Matches kick off at various times throughout Wednesday night and there is a crucial meeting at the bottom of the table – when 12th placed Hamilton head north to Dingwall to take on 11th placed Ross County.
There’s also a crucial game for the Premiership – but outwith the 12 top-flight teams – when Raith Rovers host Dundee in the promotion play-off semi-final. The winner of the two-legged tie will progress to play the second-bottom side in the Premiership, and the Dingwall clash will go a long way t deciding who that is.
Here is the man in the middle for your team’s match on Wendesday night.