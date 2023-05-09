All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
19 hours ago Sum 41 confirm they are breaking up after almost three decades
18 minutes ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
2 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
4 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
4 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
4 hours ago Met Police ‘regrets’ over arrests of anti-monarchy protesters

Referees at centre of Hearts and Aberdeen controversies given high-profile games, Old Firm ref revealed

Two referees who were at the centre of controversies in Premiership matches involving Hearts and Celtic and Rangers and Aberdeen have been awarded high profile top-flight matches this weekend.

Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 9th May 2023, 10:51 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 10:51 BST
 Comment

Nick Walsh will be the man in the middle for Aberdeen’s fixture with Hibs at Pittodrie on Saturday, a game which could be defining for both sides in the race for European football, while John Beaton is in charge of the relegation battle at Tannadice between Dundee United and Ross County.

The appointments come following a weekend in the Premiership which was once again dominated by VAR and refereeing decisions. Walsh sent off Hearts defender Alex Cochrane after Willie Collum, operating as VAR, intervened. The left-back had originally been shown a yellow card for a foul on Daizen Maeda but it was upgraded to a red for denying a goal-scoring opportunity after the official was called across to the monitor. Collum will be the VAR for Kilmarnock’s home game with Livingston which will be refereed by David Munro. The decision to show Cochrane the red card was supported by former referees Stuart Dougal and Dermot Gallagher.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Beaton was at the centre of Aberdeen angst on Sunday when he failed to award a foul when Connor Goldson impeded Duk with those of a Dons persuasion believing it warranted a penalty.

This weekend’s Old Firm clash at Ibrox will be overseen by Steven McLean, David Dickinson is the man in the middle for Hearts’ trip to St Mirren and Grant Irvine is the official for St Johnstone v Motherwell.

Nick Walsh sent off Alex Cochrane for a foul on Daizen Maeda. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)Nick Walsh sent off Alex Cochrane for a foul on Daizen Maeda. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Nick Walsh sent off Alex Cochrane for a foul on Daizen Maeda. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Related topics:AberdeenRefereesPremiershipOld Firm
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.