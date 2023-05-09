Referees at centre of Hearts and Aberdeen controversies given high-profile games, Old Firm ref revealed

Two referees who were at the centre of controversies in Premiership matches involving Hearts and Celtic and Rangers and Aberdeen have been awarded high profile top-flight matches this weekend.

Nick Walsh will be the man in the middle for Aberdeen’s fixture with Hibs at Pittodrie on Saturday, a game which could be defining for both sides in the race for European football, while John Beaton is in charge of the relegation battle at Tannadice between Dundee United and Ross County.

The appointments come following a weekend in the Premiership which was once again dominated by VAR and refereeing decisions. Walsh sent off Hearts defender Alex Cochrane after Willie Collum, operating as VAR, intervened. The left-back had originally been shown a yellow card for a foul on Daizen Maeda but it was upgraded to a red for denying a goal-scoring opportunity after the official was called across to the monitor. Collum will be the VAR for Kilmarnock’s home game with Livingston which will be refereed by David Munro. The decision to show Cochrane the red card was supported by former referees Stuart Dougal and Dermot Gallagher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Beaton was at the centre of Aberdeen angst on Sunday when he failed to award a foul when Connor Goldson impeded Duk with those of a Dons persuasion believing it warranted a penalty.

This weekend’s Old Firm clash at Ibrox will be overseen by Steven McLean, David Dickinson is the man in the middle for Hearts’ trip to St Mirren and Grant Irvine is the official for St Johnstone v Motherwell.