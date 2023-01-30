'Really important to me' - Why Garang Kuol chose Hearts, 'rapid' pace and Bundesliga brother

Garang Kuol slid into the Livingston press room in a stealth like-manner. The on-loan Hearts star politely took his seat as Nicky Devlin finished speaking with the press. The Livi captain appeared completely unaware he was there when he was posed a question about the Australian, confirming he is "absolutely rapid”.

Kuol had made his presence, even if it is very slight and nimble, felt as a half-time substitute at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday. He drew the ire of a few fans in the home end as he put himself about and he even should have been the match winner when he glided into the box but was foiled twice by the ever-impressive Shamal George.

"One hundred per cent I should have done better," was the 18-year-old’s take. “I strike down the middle of the goal which gives the keeper a chance to save it. If I was to get that chance again I would try to get it on my right foot and hit either side of the keeper. No excuses, I just need to strike it better with a bit more accuracy.”

If it hit the back of the net it would have capped a fantastic weekend for the Kuol family. His first goal for Hearts two days on from his brother Alou’s first appearance for Bundesliga side Stuttgart. Judging by his pace and directness it won't be long before he is in a similar situation. “I try stretch the opposition back four out, exploit the space in behind and use it as a weapon,” he said.

Hearts won the race to land the highly-rated Australian international on loan from Newcastle United and it was Robbie Neilson rather than the presence of fellow Aussies Kye Rowles, Cammy Devlin and Nathaniel Atkinson which convinced him to make the move.

"The manager's plan for me, my development,” Kuol, who admitted his excitement at facing Rangers, said. “I'm obviously at a young age and he took that into consideration and he looked at me as someone he could help develop which is something that is really important to me.

“I'm loving it, training every day with the boys and getting along with them, meeting new people, a new style of play. It is very enjoyable and there is much more to learn.”