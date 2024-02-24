Hearts manager Steven Naismith admitted his side were spooked by the intensity of Rangers’ start at Ibrox after the hosts strengthened their case for Premiership title after defeating the Jambos 5-0 in Govan.

As ever, Rangers manager Philippe Clement was as ever playing everything down. The Ibrox manager's only concession was to his players, who he said would be given a well-earned day off after hitting five goals past in-form Hearts. "They have a day off tomorrow, that doesn't happen that much," he revealed. "That was to be decided about results over the last couple of weeks, and they deserve it. But I expect on Monday they come back refreshed and hungry for more. It is all about that – to be hungry for more."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are now five points clear of Celtic, who play Motherwell on Sunday.

Rangers' Cyriel Dessers celebrates with Mohamed Diomande after a fine day's work for the Premiership leaders.

Hearts’ fine unbeaten run came to a crashing halt in Govan. After 11 wins in their previous 12 outings, they were out of things by half time at Ibrox after conceding three first-half goals, the first of which came after just 76 seconds from Mohamed Diomande. Oscar Cortes and Cyriel Dessers added further strikes before the break and Dessers scored again afterwards, as did substitute Fabio Silva.

“After last week and Rangers going top of the league and playing before Celtic this week, we knew that they were going to start fast and the atmosphere would be loud and we probably didn't deal with well enough," said Naismith. “When we concede the two goals, one early in the first half, one early in the second half it is an uphill battle. It is a lesson to be learned.

“We made big strides this season in how well we have defended but you have to show respect to Rangers, they are in a good moment. The league turned last week and we always knew they would start fast. They were really aggressive in their press and we didn't deal with that well enough which led to us giving up chances. When you are playing against Rangers and Celtic, when you give up chances like that they gave the quality to hurt you and that's what happened."

Naismith was confident the heavy defeat would not derail his side, who host Hibs and then Celtic in the coming days. “I would hope not, because we are in a really good place,” he said.

It was a tough afternoon for Steven Naismith and his Hearts players, who conceded within the first minute at Ibrox.

Clement's side are as in very fine fettle too but he challenged Rangers to maintain the remorseless run of form that has seen them post ten consecutive victories while overhauling Celtic at the top. He is relishing the intensity – and the Ibrox energy, which he says is very different from his last club, AS Monaco.

“Four months ago, the first thing I said when I stepped into this building was that the major thing to come to this club was to get the synergy back because I have seen how powerful it is,” he said. “I know how powerful it can be, those things. I missed that at my previous club. I made also this decision to come here to build that again. It is there now and it is amazing. When you come to the stadium hours before, it is amazing how many people are here already.