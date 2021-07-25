Premier Sports Cup last 16 draw: Rangers and Celtic get home ties, unseeded Hearts get tough draw, holders travel to Arbroath

The next round of the Premier Sports Cup will be played on the weekend of August 14/15.

The two Premiership giants will face off on the weekend of August 14 at Celtic Park following the draw at Tynecastle in the wake of the Jambos’ 1-0 win over Inverness.

Hearts ended up being an unseeded team by one goal after an inspired display by Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers and they will rue their luck in front of goal.

Rangers have been given a home draw against Championship opposition after they came out alongside Dunfermline Athletic, who have started the season well under their new manager Peter Grant.

Holders St Johnstone face an away trip to Gayfield to take on Dick Campbell’s Arbroath, while last season’s runners-up Livingston face St Mirren in a re-run of the 2020/21 semi-final. Last season’s other semi-finalist, Hibs, will take on Kilmarnock at Easter Road.

Another juicy tie is between Raith Rovers and Aberdeen, with Stephen Glass’ Dons due to travel to Kirkcaldy to take on John McGlynn’s men.

Ayr United host Dundee United, while Motherwell take on Dundee in an all-Premiership affair.

The ties are due to be played on August 14/15, with Premier Sports expected to broadcast up to three matches.

Premier Sports Cup last 16 draw (ties to be played weekend of August 14): Rangers v Dunfermline Athletic; Arbroath v St Johnstone; Hibs v Kilmarnock; Ayr United v Dundee United; Celtic v Hearts; Raith Rovers v Aberdeen; Dundee v Motherwell; Livingston v St Mirren.