St Johnstone v Hearts: Morning pitch inspection planned as Storm Eunice strikes

St Johnstone's match against Hearts is subject to a 10am Saturday pitch inspection.

The two teams are due to meet in Perth as the Saints look to lift themselves off the bottom of the league, while Hearts hope to tighten their grip on third place.

However, with heavy rainfall across the region on Friday, as well as temperatures dipping to -3 degrees overnight, the SPFL have announced that the playing surface will be inspected mid-morning to determine whether the match will be able to take place.

The weather has already claimed one match across the card already, with Dunfermline Athletic’s match against Partick Thistle on Friday night falling foul of the conditions.

The Championship match at East End Park had been due to be screened live on BBC Scotland, but the Fife club’s waterlogged pitch failed an inspection at lunchtime.