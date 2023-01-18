One-time Aberdeen and Hearts target set for MLS move as Dons chairman delivers transfer update

Connor Ronan, a one-time target of both Aberdeen and Hearts, is set for a permanent move to MLS.

The 24-year-old was a hit on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers at St Mirren last season where he played under current Dons boss Jim Goodwin. The midfielder displayed his versatility in different midfield roles, scoring eight goals in 30 appearances for the Buddies, including a stunning strike at Tynecastle Park in the Scottish Cup.

During the summer he was strongly linked with a move back to Scotland with Goodwin keen on a reunion and interest from Hearts ahead of their European campaign. Wolves opted to hold onto the player who has since played just one minute of Premier League football, as well as featuring once in the League Cup.

According to Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath there has once again been strong interest in Ronan with loan offers with an option to buy but the club are now in talks with a club in MLS over a permanent transfer ahead of the season starting in America.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has revealed the club have looked at players in 26 countries as he delivered a transfer update midway through the January transfer window wiith the club having so far added Graeme Shinnie and Patrik Myslovič.

“January notoriously tough to get “quality” signings versus summer,” he tweeted. “Be assured the recruitment team & Jim looking to add quality; scouting 26 countries in last few months. Patrik a quality signing. Graeme brings leadership & experience. Our fans have been brilliant. Thank you.”

