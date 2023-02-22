Olly Lee singles out Hearts fans as midfielder retires aged 31 due to medical condition

Former Hearts midfielder Olly Lee has been forced to hang up his boots at the age of 31 on medical grounds.

Lee, the son of Newcastle legend Rob, revealed he was diagnosed with Psoriatic Arthritis and Raynaud's condition over a year ago and is no longer able to play the game to the level required. He has not started a match for League Two side Gillingham since August and will now retire from playing to focus on coaching.

The Englishman joined Hearts in the summer of 2018 and, as well as reaching two Scottish Cup finals, is best remembered for scoring a spectacular winner against Hibs in an Edinburgh derby at Easter Road. Lee singled out the Hearts support for special thanks in a statement confirming his retirement.

He said: "I can’t believe I am actually writing this, but having been diagnosed with Psoriatic Arthritis and Raynaud's condition over a year ago, I am now having to face the fact I can no longer continue my professional football career.

"I can no longer perform to the levels I know I am capable of, my body no longer allows it. This has been an extremely painful journey both mentally and physically. I have tried many medications over the last year, and many comebacks, but to no avail.

“I am thankful for the moments I have been fortunate enough to experience, and can now finally look back on my career with pride at what I did manage to achieve.

"I want to say a special thank you to my wife, Beth, for following me wherever football took us and never questioning it for a second, without your support I couldn’t have done any of it. To my kids, I wish you could have seen daddy play more but I won’t hesitate to get the clips out and I hope I will make you proud in the future. And to my family for guiding me and helping me in both the highs and the lows, I am forever grateful for you all.

“I am thankful for all the support from the fans at the clubs I was lucky enough to represent, particularly Luton and Hearts, two clubs that are now extremely close to my heart and I will always follow.

“A big thank you must go to Gillingham fans for always being great with me during my time at the club and particularly Manager Neil Harris and all staff behind the scenes for being so supportive during such a difficult period for myself.

“There are still tough days ahead but I am very lucky to have found my passion in coaching, and helping people which I am excited to dive into now.