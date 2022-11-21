Norrie Davidson: Former Aberdeen forward and Hearts League Cup hero dies aged 88

Born and brought up in Kintore, Davidson spent time with Chelsea as a youth before returning north to play with Fraserburgh and Inverurie Locos.
He earned a move to Aberdeen in 1955 where he scored 84 times in 146 appearances, placing him 20th among the club's all-time record goalscorers. His double in a 2-1 win over Rangers at Ibrox on the final day of the 1958-1959 season ensured the Dons avoided relegation.
He was transferred to Hearts in 1961 and scored the winner in the League Cup final the following year in a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock at Hampden. In all, Davidson scored 29 goals in 59 matches for Hearts across two-and-half-years at Tynecastle.
He moved to Dundee United in 1963, before joining Partick Thistle the following year. He later played for St Mirren and English non-League clubs Margate and Ramsgate, and then had a spell in South Africa with Boksburg.