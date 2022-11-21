Norrie Davidson: Former Aberdeen forward and Hearts League Cup hero dies aged 88

Former Hearts and Aberdeen forward Norrie Davidson has died at the age of 88.

Born and brought up in Kintore, Davidson spent time with Chelsea as a youth before returning north to play with Fraserburgh and Inverurie Locos.

He earned a move to Aberdeen in 1955 where he scored 84 times in 146 appearances, placing him 20th among the club's all-time record goalscorers. His double in a 2-1 win over Rangers at Ibrox on the final day of the 1958-1959 season ensured the Dons avoided relegation.

He was transferred to Hearts in 1961 and scored the winner in the League Cup final the following year in a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock at Hampden. In all, Davidson scored 29 goals in 59 matches for Hearts across two-and-half-years at Tynecastle.