"No point worrying about it" - Robbie Neilson has say on Beni Baningime after midfielder hobbles off in Livi win

Hearts' Beni Baningime (C) celebrates scoring the opener v Livingston. He was later forced off with a knee injury (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Baningime was helped off just before half-time in the 2-0 win over Livingston at Tynecastle. He had twice slumped to the turf following a challenge by Ayo Obileye.

An overwhelmingly positive day for Hearts that saw Barrie McKay score his first goal for the club still contained some bad news for the Tynecastle side.

There are fears Baningime could miss the upcoming derby clashes with Hibs, including the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden on 16 April. He was later seen on crutches as he watched the second half.

“We will just need to see how Beni is,” said Neilson. “It's his knee and he had that problem earlier in the season for a while.

"We will just need to see how he is. It was disappointing but there is no point worrying about it. Toby Sibbick can come in and play centre midfield for us so we have options."

Baningime had earlier set Hearts on the way to an impressive 2-0 win with the opening goal after just three minutes. McKay struck his first for the club just before the hour mark with a stunning volley.

“The goal has been coming for Barrie for a while,” said Neilson. “His performances have been outstanding and he creates loads of chances.

"I didn't think it would be a tap in when the goal came because he's a top player and we are lucky to have him. I was behind it and when it left his boot, I thought it was going for the top corner.

"Hopefully that might open the floodgates for him. Barrie is a quiet lad and he just gets on with it, but the boys are giving him stick!”

Neilson quelled fears over versatile midfielder Andy Halliday, who limped off near the end. “It was just his thigh, the boy landed on him,” he reported. “So he's all right, he'll be fine.” Hearts don’t play again until a week on Saturday against Ross County.