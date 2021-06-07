New Hearts shirts sponsored by MND Scotland in tribute to ex-captain Marius Zaliukas and former director Robert Wilson

Former Hearts captain Marius Zaliukas died from MND last year.

The charity have agreed a deal, funded by Dell Technologies, to take centre stage on the Edinburgh club’s shirt as a six-year association with Save The Children comes to an end.

The new agreement is structured in a similar way, with a portion of money from each shirt sold being donated to MND Scotland.

Zaliukas passed away from the disease last October having skippered Hearts to Scottish Cup success in 2012. The club also lost former director Robert Wilson to the illness in 2016.

Dell and MND Scotland are in partnership with Hearts. Pic: Heart of Midlothian FC.

MND Scotland will adorn the front of Hearts’ new kit with Dell Technologies featuring on the back. Officials at Tynecastle Park are keen to raise awareness of the condition in order to help find a long-term cure.

Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay told the club website: “We are delighted to announce this amazing partnership with Dell Technologies and MND Scotland.

“Dell Technologies has been pivotal in supporting pioneering community initiatives run by the club and our charity, Big Hearts. As a principal partner of Hearts Women, they also helped to fund the initiative to sport the name of Scotland Women in Technology on the women’s shirts.

“This announcement represents a significant deepening of the relationship between the company and Hearts. We have spent the last four years enhancing the physical infrastructure of the club, providing some of the most modern facilities in Scottish football.

“Our sponsorship deal with Dell Technologies will underpin a long-term transformation of the logical infrastructure, modernising our systems and enhancing the experience we provide for supporters.”

Iain McWhirter, MND Scotland’s interim chief executive, said: “We are very excited to be partnering with Heart of Midlothian FC this season. This fantastic opportunity will honour the memory of former captain Marius Zaliukas who passed away last year after a brave struggle against motor neurone disease.

“Dell Technologies has supported our sister charity, MND Association of England, Wales and Northern Ireland, for two years, and we are thrilled to now be working with them to raise funds and awareness here in Scotland.

“We hope this boost will enable us to speak to even more people about our cause, and that the funds donated through sales will help us reach our ultimate goal of finding a cure.

“Until that day we will continue supporting families affected by MND in Scotland, so they do not have to go through the devastation alone. We’re really looking forward to seeing the new strips out on the pitch very soon and hope fans will join our movement to end MND.”

Hearts are due to launch new kits later this month as they prepare to return to the Scottish Premiership after a season-long stay in the Championship.

The first-team squad are due to report back to Riccarton next week for pre-season training, with competitive action starting on July 10 in the Premier Sports Cup.