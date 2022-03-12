The Irishman weighed in with a pivotal goal less than 30 seconds after he replaced Ben Woodburn in the 67th minute, edging his team back in front of St Mirren and helping book a Hampden semi-final and he vindicated his manager’s belief in him.

“Credit to Aaron because he’s not had the opportunities he’s probably deserved,” said Neilson.

“But he trains well every day and it’s a credit to him that when he does get a chance like tonight, he comes and changes the game for us.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson was delighted to see his team make the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.

“I’m delighted for him because he’s a great kid. He hasn’t had the opportunity his training has merited.

“We didn’t have many options today. I was going to start McEneff but it would only have given us [Peter] Haring, [Toby] Sibbick and [Taylor] Moore on the bench.

“We wouldn’t have had anyone to go and try and win the game so we started Haring, which allowed us to get McEneff on.”

Having thrown away a two-goal lead, thanks to a stunning second goal from St Mirren’s Connor Ronan, McEneff’s contribution re-established Hearts’ superiority.

“It was a good reaction from us at 2-2,” said Neilson, admitting he had sensed little danger as Ronan lined up his shot. “It was an unbelievable strike from Ronan.

“I was standing behind it and was initially delighted that he hit it from that angle. But I ended up clapping it because it was a sensational goal.

“It took that to get them equal to us. But we then made the change and we dominated after that.

“I felt we created more clear cut chances. [Craig] Halkett hit the bar and in the second half we had them hemmed in with a number of shots.”

They achieved their goal without a raft of injured first team options but he expects to have three or four of them back for the return to league action next weekend, insisting that could make “a massive difference”.

“It was good for the academy boys on the bench. They’re delighted because they get part of the bonus – a few of them are skipping about.

“We had to bring the young ones in and it was a great experience for them. Andy Kirk’s son was on the bench and hopefully he can follow in his dad’s footsteps.”

But with several of his main men returning and the Premiership racing towards a conclusion, he now wants his men to focus on turning what has been a very good season so far, into something even more memorable.

“So far, it’s been a good season. But that’s the key, so far.

“We still have a lot to do. We have to try and secure that third spot in the league.

“We’re in the hat for the semi-final so hopefully we get a good draw and can get through.

“I’ve got a good group here and for the injured players this gives them a carrot to try and get back – not just for Saturday but for a Scottish Cup semi-final.

“We’ve given the fans a chance to go to Hampden so hopefully we can take a massive crowd there and get through.”