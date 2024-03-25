Neil Lennon weighs in on Rangers-Hearts badge row as ex-Celtic and Hibs boss calls reaction 'pedantic'

Former Celtic and Hibs boss Neil Lennon has labelled the row over Rangers covering up the Hearts badge with their own crest at Sunday’s Sky Sports Cup final at Tynecastle as a “non-story” and says the Gorgie outfit’s reaction was “pedantic”.

The Jambos released a statement after the final, which Rangers claimed after defeated Partick Thistle 4-1, saying that they were “extremely disappointed” that their wishes against branding in the dressing-room had been disregarded and that they would seek “answers to ensure that our club crest is never defaced again”. Hearts also expressed sadness that the women’s final – played in front of a record crowd of 4,786 – was being talked about for this and not the growth of the female game.

However, speaking to PLZ Soccer, former Celtic and Hibs boss Lennon – now working as a pundit – stated that the whole incident has been blown out of proportion. “When you go to Hampden, you get your own branding in each of the dressing rooms, whether it's a semi-final or a final,” said Lennon. “Obviously the girls, or Rangers, thought it was the same thing to do at Tynecastle. For me it's nothing, just pick it up, say 'thanks Hearts for the venue, we've won the cup.' It's so pedantic.

Hearts took umbrage at Rangers placing their club crest on top of the Jambos' badge within the Tynecastle dressing-room.