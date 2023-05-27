Josh Ginnelly applauds the Hearts fans after the 1-1 draw with Hibs at Tynecastle.

The 26-year-old Englishman, who joined Hearts from Tranmere Rovers in 2020 and has scored 20 goals in 67 appearances for the Jambos, is out of contract and despite being one of Hearts’ most productive forwards this season and months of talks, no new deal has been agreed. With his family back down south, Ginnelly says any consensus has to be “right for me” and while he loves life at Tynecastle, there will need to be further concessions made before he can sign on the dotted line.

Speaking after Hearts’ final game of the Premiership campaign, a 1-1 draw with rivals Hibs that secured fourth place and a European spot, Ginnelly said: “We’re still going through everything, it takes time, it’s not just a piece of paper. There’s so many little differences that need to get changed on my side or that the club wants to change. So it’s just negotiating, but it’s closer than it was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad