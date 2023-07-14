Michael McGovern unveiled as Hearts' first summer signing as goalkeeper reunites with Tynecastle management duo

The 39-year-old has penned a one-year deal with the option of a further year following his departure from Norwich City, where he spent the past seven seasons up until the expiry of his contract this summer.

McGovern joins Scotland goalkeepers Craig Gordon and Zander Clark at Tynecastle and fills the void left by Ross Stewart, who was released at the end of last season. Gordon is in rehabilition and targeting a comeback before the end of the year after breaking his leg last season while Clark has picked up a knee injury in pre-season but is expected to return in time for the start of the new campaign.

McGovern is no stranger to Scottish football having started his career at Celtic before spells at Dundee United, Ross County, Falkirk and Hamilton Accies. He also previously worked with Hearts head coach Frankie McAvoy and Steven Naismith at Norwich and represented Northern Ireland at the 2016 European Championship finals.

Michael McGovern has signed for Hearts after departing Norwich City. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Hearts head coach McAvoy is delighted to secure the club’s first new signing of the summer. “Michael is someone who I know very well from our time together at Hamilton Academical and then Norwich City," he said. He’s got great character but, most importantly, he’s a first-class goalkeeper and you only need to look at the career he’s had to see that. He’ll push Zander all the way in the training as we head towards the start of the season, and I’m certain our young goalkeepers will find his experience invaluable.”

Naismith, Hearts’ technical director, added: "I played with Michael at Norwich City so I know first-hand how good of a goalkeeper he is and he has the right characteristics to fit into this group of players. With departures from last season and Craig Gordon working hard on his rehabilitation, we were a bit short in the goalkeeping department so when the opportunity came up to bring someone of Michael’s pedigree in, it was really a no brainer.

“The experience he’s amassed playing at the highest level in Scotland, England and internationally will be massive benefit to the squad as a whole, but particularly our goalkeepers. We’re excited about Harry Stone’s prospects and Michael coming in allows him to get even more game time, be it with the B Team or a loan move, with a view to him coming into the first team squad.”

Sporting Director Joe Savage said: “We’re delighted to get Michael in the door as our first signing of the summer. We identified early on which areas needed strengthening and one of those was the goalkeeping department, so to get someone as talented and experienced as Michael into the squad is a massive boost.