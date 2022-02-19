St Johnstone v Hearts and Motherwell v Aberdeen pitch inspections passed despite Storm Eunice

Pitch inspections have been carried out today due to the stormy weather.

Both the surfaces at McDiarmid Park and Fir Park were looked at 10am following inclement weather owing to Storm Eunice, with heavy rainfall and low temperatures over the last 24 hours.

However, both cinch Premiership games have been given the green light and will take place at 3pm today.

It will be Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin’s first match in charge of the Dons after his appointment was confirmed this morning. He and his assistant Lee Sharp will be in the away dugout.

There are two other top-flight matches scheduled for today, with Hibs hosting Ross County and managerless St Mirren travelling to Livingston.