St Johnstone v Hearts and Motherwell v Aberdeen pitch inspections passed despite Storm Eunice

St Johnstone v Hearts and Motherwell v Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership will go ahead this afternoon after both pitch inspections were passed.

By Mark Atkinson
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 10:16 am
Pitch inspections have been carried out today due to the stormy weather.

Both the surfaces at McDiarmid Park and Fir Park were looked at 10am following inclement weather owing to Storm Eunice, with heavy rainfall and low temperatures over the last 24 hours.

However, both cinch Premiership games have been given the green light and will take place at 3pm today.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

It will be Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin’s first match in charge of the Dons after his appointment was confirmed this morning. He and his assistant Lee Sharp will be in the away dugout.

There are two other top-flight matches scheduled for today, with Hibs hosting Ross County and managerless St Mirren travelling to Livingston.

Tomorrow, league leaders Celtic host Dundee in Mark McGhee’s first game in charge, while Rangers travel to Dundee United.

Read More

Read More
Next St Mirren manager: Celtic legend linked with post as ex-Aberdeen and Hearts...
Jim GoodwinMotherwellSt JohnstoneAberdeenFir Park