Gary Mackay-Steven's 'more to come' message as he pinpoints 'really underrated' Hearts star

Gary Mackay-Steven believes there is more to come in a Hearts jersey. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The midweek 2-0 win over Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park saw Mackay-Steven reach the half-century mark for appearances since joining the club over a year ago after a spell in MLS with New York City FC.

He has eight goals in that time but the 31-year-old has yet to truly come alive in a maroon jersey on a consistent basis, showing flashes of his undisputable attacking talent.

This campaign he has started 14 of 29 league matches and the winger is looking to hit new levels with Hearts.

“It’s been ok,” he said about his season so far. “I feel there’s more to come.

"I think the squad as a whole we’re doing well. We’re in a good position in the league and we’ve got the Scottish Cup, so we’ve got a lot of big games to come.

“I’m feeling fit, but I certainly feel there’s more to come. I’m just looking ahead to the next game. I want to play at the level I know I can and contribute to the team.”

He added: “[Goals] will come naturally. In our position you need to be contributing to stay in the team. Goals and assists are big. Hopefully they will come for me.”

Mackay-Steven returned to the starting line-up in the league at the same time as Craig Halkett. The pair have helped Hearts to back-to-back 2-0 victories.

The attacker is not surprised by the impact of the centre-back on the team.

“He’s a massive player for us,” he said. “He was out and the way he orchestrates things at the back, he’s no nonsense, but also his distribution as well, I think he’s a really underrated player, not from within the squad, but from afar, I think people don’t realise how good he is.

“He’s done amazing. He started the season really well, played to a high level, then he got a bad injury, but he’s come back, and his levels have gone straight back to what they were before, so that’s great to see.

“I’m happy for him, but it’s also great for the manager to have everyone fit and firing.”