Luke McCowan has say on Dundee team sheet confusion and how wonder goal against Hearts spared him a lynching

Luke McCowan claims he was left with no choice but to make sure he got his angles right when scoring Dundee’s winner against Hearts on Sunday because his teammates were preparing to lynch him had he failed.

Dundee's Luke McCowan (L) send his shot over the head of Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark and into the net. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The Dens Park winger struck an early contender for goal of the season when chipping Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark from 30 yards to secure Dundee’s first Premiership win of the season.

“I just remember getting the ball and (Scott) Tiffoney shouting at me and I told him to be quiet,” recalled McCowan. “Luckily enough I saw Zander off his line and I’ve put it in. If I hadn’t put it in I wouldn’t be standing here, it would be Tiffoney or somebody (else) saying I’ve passed away in the changing room…”

Tiffoney should have had more faith in McCowan. Never mind 30 yards, he scored from his own half in a pre-season friendly against Fleetwood Town in Ireland in July.

“I am not sure how far I was out (this time),” said McCowan. “It was a similar technique. It was our first win and we just need to keep pushing. A goal is a goal and it doesn’t matter if it is from nine yards or 49 yards, they all count for the same.”

McCowan claimed the pre-match fuss over whether he was starting or not had no bearing on him. According to the player, he was always in the line-up.

Dundee submitted a team sheet with McCowan indeed included in the starting XI although it’s understood they tried to swap him for Josh Mulligan, with a new team sheet printed to denote this late change. However, referee Alan Muir said the rules did not permit this and Dundee would have to go with the original submission.

A heated exchange ensued between Dundee manager Tony Docherty and Hearts technical director Steven Naismith deep inside the Dens Park main stand.