Loic Damour exits Hearts in final year of 4-year deal to join club in France

The midfielder joined the Tynecastle Park club in 2019, signing a four-year deal. However, during his time contracted to the club he played just 21 times.

Damour spent last season on loan at Le Mans and returns to France to continue his career.

The 31-year-old will wear the number 20 at Versailles who won promotion to the third tier last season.

Damour was one of the highest earners at Hearts with his loan to Le Mans understood to have saved the club six figures in wages, according to the Evening News.

Robbie Neilson’s men are in Spain for a warm-weather training camp and the manager is hopeful of adding more players to his squad following the arrival of Alex Cochrane.

A striker, two attacking midfielders, a midfielder and defender are all on the shortlist ahead of the new season which will see Hearts play eight European games.