Livingston reveal cuts after 'significant losses', Christophe Berra leaves, 4 first-team stars to exit

Livingston boss David Martindale has revealed Christophe Berra has left the club following “significant financial losses” while four first-team stars will leave.

The former Hearts and Scotland centre-back was brought in to work as a first-team coach in January following the departure of Marvin Bartley who took over the manager’s position at Queen of the South. Berra’s departure came on the same day the club confirmed the exit of four first-team stars.

Nicky Devlin, Jackson Longridge, Jack Fitzwater and Stephane Omeonga will depart once their contracts expire, as will Jaze Kabia and Brian Schwake. Devlin is set to move to Aberdeen, Fitzwater has had previous interest from England and former Hibs midfielder Omeonga will likely attract attention. The club confirmed they had offered Schwake, who spent the season on loan at Greenock Morton, a new deal. It is reported he will train with Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about Berra’s exit, Martindale said he would have kept the coach if the resources were available, while confirming he has “to make cuts across the footballing department".

“I want to go on record thanking Christophe for all his hard work this season. He has been the ultimate professional since he joined the coaching staff," he told the club's website. “Unfortunately the club posted significant financial losses last year and I know I have to make cuts across the footballing department. If we had the resources to keep Christophe here, it would have been a no-brainer – so reluctantly, we will see Christophe move on through need rather than want.”

Berra said: “Firstly I would like to thank the manager for asking me to join his backroom staff back in January. Personally the last 6 months have been a great experience, one of which will hold me in good stead going forward and pursuing my career in coaching and management.

“Finally, I would like to thank all the staff and players for making me so welcome from day one. I wish the club and everyone involved the very best going forward.”

Livingston finished eighth in the Premiership, losing 2-0 on the final day to St Johnstone.