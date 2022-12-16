Liam Boyce signs new Hearts contract and sets target for return from injury

Hearts striker Liam Boyce has signed a new contract extension that will keep him at Tynecastle Park until 2024, with the option of a further year.

The 31-year-old, currently sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury, has been a key figure for the Gorgie side since arriving from Burton Albion in January 2020, netting 35 goals in 87 appearances.

Hearts confirmed the Northern Irishman is aiming to be back playing before the end of the season and manager Robbie Neilson is looking forward to having the experienced forward at his disposal for the next 18 months at least.

“It’s great news that Liam has committed his future to the club," Neilson told the club's official website. “He’s an integral part of the team and really suits our style of play, so to know that he’s going to be here longer is really positive.

“We’re not rushing him, he’ll continue to rehab and build up his fitness. When he’s ready to be involved then we’ll involve him.”

Sporting Director Joe Savage added: “Liam’s a top player and we want to look after him, as we do with all of our players.

“It was obviously a massive blow to lose him for so long but it gave everyone a chance to sit down and discuss things, and we’re really happy that we were all in agreement that his future is with Hearts.

