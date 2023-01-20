Lawrence Shankland's happy Hearts 'accident', changing perceptions, captain privilege and elephant in the room

When Lawrence Shankland was sitting on his couch in Belgium last year, during a frustrating spell with Beerschot, he found himself watching Hearts on a regular basis. Merely a coincidence, or “accident” as the striker called it before musing: “Maybe someone was telling me to watch them.”

Higher power or not, when he walked into Tynecastle Park in the summer, he knew what to expect. There was Robbie Neilson, the manager he thrived under at Dundee United, as well as familiar faces. He had done his homework, firstly without knowing and then again ahead of the move. It has turned into a happy accident. The 27-year-old is the team’s focal point, talisman, top scorer and now captain following Craig Gordon’s injury.

Shankland called it a privilege “to stand in and be the captain of this club” and is “loving it”. His presence as a leader is noticeable alongside Robert Snodgrass, the player many expected to get the armband and the player the striker can lean on. Since being confirmed as captain, the team have won four and drawn one, while he has scored four and assisted two.

Listening to those not well-versed in the art of Shankland’s forward prowess, you would believe he is “just a poacher” or he only scores penalties – nine of his 16 Premiership strikes have been from the spot. It couldn't be further from the truth. Hearts fans are well aware of his talents in linking play with a blossoming relationship alongside Josh Ginnelly and Barrie McKay.

Changing perceptions

"I think it's until they watch me, week in, week out," he said. “The same happened at Ayr and Dundee United, I changed the perception of people when I was there. It's good if people are taking notice of that. I do think I've got more to my game than just goals. I'm happy to drop into different roles to help the team out.

“Being around the box is brilliant! People whipping balls in left, right and centre. But if the system changes and you are playing without wingers, maybe you have to adapt your game a bit and play a different role. It's proved to be pretty successful going on our last results. When you have got clever players it doesn't matter what system you drop into, if you have an idea of the game you can make it work. We found a system which is working for us and Gino has got frightening pace. That is something that isn't my strength, I've not got that. Maybe that gives us something a wee bit different higher up the pitch and make it work. We're enjoying it at the minute, long may it continue.”

Now. The elephant in the room. The one goal which will see him become the first Hearts player to score 20 in a season since John Robertson in 1991/92. And who are up next? Hibs in the Scottish Cup at Easter Road. The opponents and venue of his first goal in the maroon and white.

Lawrence Shankland hit goal number 19 for Hearts in the win over Aberdeen. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“Whenever it comes, it comes,” he said. “The most important for us this weekend is getting through this round of the cup, no matter who scores, as long as we get through. You enjoy getting goals in those games and hopefully on Sunday I can get one or more.”