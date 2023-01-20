Sunday’s Edinburgh derby at Easter Road in the Scottish Cup fourth round can be framed numerous ways. Some Hibs fans view it as Lee Johnson’s last stand. Lose and the pressure mounts. Win and it is a result which could have a transformative effect. On the other side of the city, Hearts, in the eyes of many, are overwhelming favourites in the midst of an eight-game unbeaten run. Could this finally be the moment Robbie Neilson gets his first win in Leith as manager?

Yet, when it comes to debate, discussion and arguments between fans of both teams in the build-up to the capital showdown, it has been dominated by one topic: Who is the better striker? Lawrence Shankland or Kevin Nisbet? The Scotland duo have been on fire this campaign with 26 goals between them, the majority scored by the former due to the latter having only recently returned from a cruciate ligament injury which kept him out for around nine months.

Hibs fans make the point of Shankland’s nine Premiership penalties, scoring the same number of open-play goals as their striker. Hearts supporters make the point of there being so much more to their striker’s game than just goals. To many it is a tedious debate, recognising the fact the duo each possess a brilliant forward – which is absolutely true. But it is understandable. The perfect discourse surrounding strikers for podcasts, forums, social media and the pub. It simply wouldn’t garner the same debate, energy and attention if it was a pair of centre-backs or even wingers. Goalkeepers or strikers. And strikers are better because they score the goals, right?

The fall, journey and bouncing back

The fascinating aspect of comparing the pair are their similarities, in terms of how they play, but more so their journey to this point in their respective careers. Both were very highly regarded in their younger years, Nisbet starting out at Partick Thistle and Shankland coming to prominence in a pretty handy Queen's Park side which included Andy Robertson.

Nisbet had a fruitful loan spell at East Stirlingshire but he never found a sustained run in a Thistle first team which had reached and stayed in the top flight, whereas Shankland’s goals for Queen’s Park prompted Aberdeen to sign him. A move which brought a couple of useful loan stints, with good scoring records at Dunfermline Athletic and St Mirren. Yet, sooner rather than later, both fell away to the point where their next move became an important one as their careers reached a critical juncture.

Then Ayr United boss Ian McCall summed it up perfectly when he brought Shankland to Somerset Park in 2017: "He is a goalscorer and just needs to find his way again." A year later Nisbet appeared to be in a last-chance saloon with a full-time side when he pitched up at Raith Rovers on trial. Fans of the Kirkcaldy side weren’t overly confident, remembering a glaring miss at Stark’s Park when he was on loan at Ayr and a penalty sent well over the bar when at Dumbarton. He scored as a trialist against Dunfermline, was signed alongside Nathan Flanagan and never looked back.

Neither player has, in fact. Shankland scored 91 goals in three seasons in tiers two and three for Ayr and Dundee United. Nisbet’s 34 goals for Raith prompted a move to the Pars where 23 more followed. Both faced questions whether they could cut it moving into the Premiership. Questions which have been well and truly answered.

Lawrence Shankland and Kevin Nisbet will lead the line for Hearts and Hibs in the Edinburgh derby on Sunday.

It has not, however, been plain sailing. Both have faced adversity. For Shankland, it was a difficult season in Belgium. For Nisbet, it was the recent injury lay-off. Both bounced back, just as they did early in their career. Steely strikers with an impressive mental fortitude. A quality much desired in forwards. They will miss a chance but they will go back to the well, time and time again. They are individuals who make their respective teams a hell of a lot better with their presence and a hell of a lot more dangerous.

Nisbet's lethal finishing

Take Nisbet. He elevates Hibs. From largely mediocre to one which can score goals. And he can do so out of nothing. Seven league goals from an expected goals tally of 3.57 demonstrates a player who is lethal in and around the box. Usually when players are out for so long it can take them time to get up and running and rediscover that rhythm. Nisbet’s impact has been instantaneous, giving Johnson a much needed killer in the final third.

“He's very good with his back to goal, he's good making runs into the channels," John McGlynn, who coached the player at Raith, said. "He can take the ball into feet, he can link the play, and he's aware of his team-mates.”

Lawrence Shankland is one goal away from becoming the first Hearts player to hit 20 in a season in more than 30 years. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Nisbet is a well-rounded striker but it is in front of goal where he so often excels and what Hibs need from him with Martin Boyle out for the season. He averages more shots per 90 minutes in the Premiership than Shankland and his seven goals have come from just 20 shots. He hits the target with 60 per cent of those and scores with 35 per cent. His 1.21 goals per 90 minutes is ridiculous. He is currently the most accurate and prolific finisher in the league.

Shankland's Hearts role

Shankland is exactly what Hearts need from their forward. He started the season as the central focal point, the highest up the park who would convert the crosses being whipped into the opposition box. His role has evolved as he has shown the club's supporters there is so much more to his game than being in the right place at the right time, altering perceptions. The 27-year-old operates in wider and withdrawn areas with Josh Ginnelly stretching play. He is still getting into shooting areas, averaging nearly three a game with more than 50 per cent on target. But he also acts as a facilitator and central part of the team's build-up, dropping deep and creating space in behind for team-mates to take advantage of.

He averages 19.73 passes per 90 compared to Nisbet’s 12.66, while he generally averages twice as many through balls, passes into the final third and penalty box and smart and key passes. There is more of a creative and defensive requirement on the Hearts man.

Kevin Nisbet has been on fire for Hibs since returning from a long-term injury. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

So who is better? That largely comes down to preference, perhaps the team you support and what you look for in a striker. Both are brilliant which, in turn, means it is brilliant for the Scotland national team and Steve Clarke, who may well answer that question when he picks his squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers in March. But right now, there are three Scottish strikers, if you include Ross Stewart at Sunderland, who are on fire. Three strikers who possess different qualities but all can find the back of the net. What a lovely headache to have.