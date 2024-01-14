Lawrence Shankland status report as Hearts make first move amid transfer speculation
Hearts have yet to receive any concrete offers for striker Lawrence Shankland despite a number of clubs being credited with interest.
The league’s top goalscorer has been the subject of rumours since the summer following a successful debut season at the capital club and having backed that up with another productive start to this term both of the Old Firm sides have been linked with possible moves, while clubs down south, as well as even more affluent foreign clubs have also been credited with keeping tabs.
But it is understood that despite being halfway through the transfer window there have been no firm bids tabled for the prolific 28-year-old.
Aware of the Scotland forward’s importance in their bid for guaranteed European football next season, it is understood Hearts, who are sitting third in the league and open up their Scottish Cup campaign against League Two Spartans on Saturday, would demand in excess of £5 million to part with their prize asset.
But they are in no hurry to see him go while he still has 18 months remaining of his current contract and have opened up talks of their own with Shankland, who has already netted 18 goals this term, and his representatives, as they look to quash the ongoing speculation and tie their captain down on an improved contract.
Hearts are unlikely to be able to match the spending of others credited with an interest, but boss Steven Naismith is adamant that not every deal is agreed solely on finances. The nightmare scenario for him, though, would be a late transfer leaving the club limited time to reinvest in a replacement.
