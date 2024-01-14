Lawrence Shankland status report as Hearts make first move amid transfer speculation

Hearts have opened contract talks with top scorer Lawrence Shankland amid ongoing transfer speculation surrounding the Scotland striker. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

Hearts have yet to receive any concrete offers for striker Lawrence Shankland despite a number of clubs being credited with interest.

The league’s top goalscorer has been the subject of rumours since the summer following a successful debut season at the capital club and having backed that up with another productive start to this term both of the Old Firm sides have been linked with possible moves, while clubs down south, as well as even more affluent foreign clubs have also been credited with keeping tabs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it is understood that despite being halfway through the transfer window there have been no firm bids tabled for the prolific 28-year-old.

Aware of the Scotland forward’s importance in their bid for guaranteed European football next season, it is understood Hearts, who are sitting third in the league and open up their Scottish Cup campaign against League Two Spartans on Saturday, would demand in excess of £5 million to part with their prize asset.

But they are in no hurry to see him go while he still has 18 months remaining of his current contract and have opened up talks of their own with Shankland, who has already netted 18 goals this term, and his representatives, as they look to quash the ongoing speculation and tie their captain down on an improved contract.