Lawrence Shankland Scotland Euro 2024 prospects ‘enhanced’ as Hearts boss shoots down missed chance critics
Lawrence Shankland has enhanced his prospects of starting Scotland's Euro 2024 opener against Germany with his performances against Netherlands and Northern Ireland. That is according to his Hearts manager Steven Naismith, who believes the striker showed the attributes required to lead the line this summer as he shot down the critics who pointed to his missed chance against the Dutch.
Shankland started the 4-0 defeat in Amsterdam but hit the crossbar when presented with a glorious opportunity to equalise, while he also had opportunities off the bench in the 1-0 defeat to Northen Ireland at Hampden on Tuesday. “For me, he has enhanced his position in this camp,” Naismith said. “People go on about the goals and the chances but that's just from people who expect everything to be perfect every game. If there is one area of Shanks' game that is going to be off for a wee period, you want it to be his finishing because you know it's coming back. At the start of the season he didn't score a lot, was I concerned? No, because I know he is going to score.
“The biggest question mark is can he play up front [on his own], can he link the play? He's done that in two games and had four good chances that no other striker has. He's definitely enhanced his position within the group. The Euros for most players has been the motivation all season and that's what he will use now until the summer.”
Hearts also had two goalkeepers on Scotland duty but neither Zander Clark or Craig Gordon were given any minutes as Angus Gunn started and finished both matches. Naismith, who was part of the Scotland coaching set-up under Steve Clarke until last year, said: “No, I don't think it surprised me [that neither played] because I worked closely with the manager. Both of them deserved to be in the squad. The manager calling them in makes it clear they are in his thoughts. He'll only take three to the tournament, however, that plays out will be what it will be. They have all got hope and there is a lot of football between now and the summer. Injuries can be picked up so there is hope for both.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.