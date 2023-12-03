Like the Scotland fans, Lawrence Shankland does have one eye on this summer’s Euros, especially now that the draw has been made and their Group A rivals are known.

Like the Scotland fans, Lawrence Shankland does have one eye on this summer’s Euros, especially now that the draw has been made and their Group A rivals are known.

​But, with work to be done to ensure his place in Steve Clarke’s national squad, he says his primary focus will be Hearts and turning in the level of performance that helps the Gorgie club achieve their ambitions while also furthering his own.

On the day that Scotland were drawn alongside hosts Germany, as well as Hungary and Switzerland, the Tynecastle club captain had forced an error out of Kilmarnock goalkeeper Will Dennis to give the capital club another away victory – already one more than they managed last term – and move them up to third in the Premiership table.

Admitting he was also excited to learn opponents, dates and venues for the upcoming international event, he was even more thrilled with the outcome of the afternoon’s work.

“Of course. You know the opposition at the tournament. That is something I will let all you get excited about but I will just deal with football just now.

“It is absolutely miles away for me. I will stick to the here and now and try to perform for Hearts, better than the second half on Saturday! If I can keep performing or getting myself on the score sheet it gives me the best chance when that comes round. But it’s a really long way down the road and I’ll deal with it at the time.”

With his 18th-minute cutback somehow bundled into the net by Dennis, Hearts had something to hang on to and while the hosts, who have been happy with their home form, came back at them, Hearts demonstrated the improvements they have made to their away displays this term.

“It’s a tough place to come. Kilmarnock make you defend and they are good at it. That’s how they get success, particularly at home so it’s a result we can be proud of. We defended when we needed to. We were solid and we found a way to win the game and that’simportant.

“We have built up a bit of momentum and things are going well at the minute.

“I think it’s important for everyone in the team to be doing their defensive duties. That includes me at the top end of the pitch. We have been doing it really well as a team, set plays and stuff.”

“That’s four wins on the trot now. That shows we are starting to find a way to win games and to do it regularly. That’s important.”

They are back on their home patch on Wednesday night when Rangers come calling and, having scored in his previous two outings against the Ibrox side this term, Shankland is hoping to impress again and help his side take points from the encounter.