Kye Rowles targets Hearts "redemptive act" v PAOK to make belated apology to special supporters

While Kye Rowles isn't prepared to say where he has experienced the most hostile fans to date in his career, he is adamant about one thing: it will have been in Scotland.

Hearts' Cammy Devlin celebrates as he scores to make it 3-1 during a UEFA Conference League Qualifier between Hearts and Rosenborg at Tynecastle Park last week (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

That might have changed by next week when he and his Hearts teammates head to Greece for the decisive leg in their Conference League play-off tie against PAOK Salonika.

The Australian defender has no doubt about the stadium where he has enjoyed the backing of the most partisan supporters. He might once have played for a team called Brisbane Roar but Tynecastle has no rival for vociferous fans, as last week’s rousing win over Rosenborg again proved. Two second-half goals from Cammy Devlin, Rowles’ compatriot, saw Hearts through on an emotional night. The centre-half expects at least the same volume, if not slightly louder, tonight, when Hearts host PAOK with the aim of ensuring they have something to defend next week in Greece.

The memory of Rosenborg players lining up with nervous smiles on their face as they stepped into the Gorgie cauldron last week will remain with Rowles for a long time. “I had goosebumps walking out there and I remember seeing a few smiles on the Rosenborg players’ faces," he recalled. "If you can make your opponent smile when you are walking out then you’re doing alright. It’s pretty special.”

PAOK might be less startled by the sound and fury at Tynecastle tonight given some of the places they must travel to in Greece, including AEK Athens – where Hearts played in 2006 when they last faced opposition from the country. But Rowles questions whether they will be prepared for the type of ground where the supporters are positioned so close to the pitch.

Many grounds in Greece, including PAOK's own Toumba stadium, are oval, more open and often mostly roofless arenas. Ideal for shooting flares into the skies but not so advantageous when it comes to noise retention, which is one area where Tynecastle excels.

“They are two very different stadiums from what I’ve seen,” Rowles said. “At Tynecastle the fans are on top of you and you pretty much hear every word that is being said, which can be intimidating. Over there I guess it’s more pyrotechnics and stuff but the stands are miles away. I think we can use that (difference) a little bit.”

Asked for the most intimidating venue where he has performed in his career, he thought for a while. “It’s definitely over here somewhere,” he said. “It’s not back home. Personally I try to channel it out. The boys will tell you that when you go out you focus on the job you’re doing for the team. If you block all that out you are doing yourself a favour."

It’s hard to experience any kind of atmosphere when you are sitting at home on a sofa watching a game take place on television, as was Rowles' fate when Hearts played in Italy, Turkey and Latvia last season.

He is desperate to make up for lost time after missing out on Hearts’ Conference League group adventures due to injury. He was in attendance for the home games and enjoyed the unique quality of a European night at Tynecastle, having also appeared in the qualifying tie against FC Zurich.

But then came the blow of a fractured metatarsal. He is now firmly back in his stride and is relishing the intensity of the current Thursday-Sunday schedule as he continues developing an understanding with new defensive partner, Frankie Kent.

The aim is to maintain this relentless schedule beyond next week. “I was unfortunate enough not to play any group games last season but I was super proud watching the boys out there putting themselves to the test,” said Rowes. “We had a tough group. Two of the teams went pretty far in the competition and we just want to have another chance to show what we have got."

Rowles felt proud watching Hearts take on the likes of Fiorentina and Basaksehir on TV - but also envious. “It was not a great feeling watching the boys out there against some of the best teams in Europe," he said. "I was at Tynecastle at every game. It was still pretty special just to be involved in those big games under the lights and in that kind of atmosphere.”

Even should Hearts produce the win they crave this evening, there is still plenty to do to secure a group stage place. But with rivals Hibs already effectively out of Europe after last night’s 5-0 defeat to Aston Villa, the focus is on keeping the tie alive ahead of the second leg.

Rowles believes progressing would represent a belated apology to the Hearts faithful for the way the team allowed their significant lead over Aberdeen to fritter away last season. At one point, they were 11 points ahead of the Pittodrie side, who fought back under manager Barry Robson to overhaul Hearts and secure guaranteed European football until Christmas by finishing third.

"Obviously it did not go the way we wanted it to, letting that kind of margin slip," reflected Rowles. "It still makes us angry to be honest. This is kind of our redemption act in a way. We are just fully committed to doing our best for this tie and hopefully we get the result we feel we deserve."

Hearts will hope to catch PAOK cold at Tynecastle tonight. “I think a good start is pretty much non-negotiable,” he said. “We managed to claw one back against Rosenborg over there in Norway. That went a long way. But we don’t want to start like that again. Not at home.