There’s been a lot of excitement surrounding the arrival of Garang Kuol at Hearts.

The 18-year-old Australian forward sealed a loan move from Newcastle United on Thursday night and 24 hours later, he made his debut for the Jambos, coming on as a late substitute in the 1-0 win over St Mirren. The teenager had one moment where he could show off his pace and vision, bursting clear on the break and setting up Stephen Humphrys for a late spurned chance. His appearance reignited the home crowd and the fans were given a taste of what’s to come.

His Hearts and Socceroos team-mate Kyle Rowles knows what Kuol is all about, though. They also played together at Central Coast Mariners in their homeland, where the big centre-half was a father figure to the youngster. Rowles is delighted to have Kuol now with him in Edinburgh, swelling the Australian cohort at the club to four, and is convinced he will be a hit in Gorgie.

“It’s great to welcome him,” said Rowles. “I think it makes it easier that there are already three Aussies here, he is only a young fella and a first move overseas is always a massive step and it certainly helped me with Nate [Atkinson] and Cammy [Devlin] already being here. They kind of showed me the ropes around Edinburgh, not just inside the club. Once you get inside the boys are all legends so it's easy to fit in and I’m sure Garang already feels like he is at home, the boys are a tight knit group and also very welcoming. We all have the same goals. To be overseas at one of the biggest clubs in Scotland, it’s pretty special to have four Aussies here. It’s pretty unheard of.

Garanag Kuol made his Hearts debut in the 1-0 win over St Mirren on Friday.

“I played with him at the Mariners, he was coming through the ranks. Last season he really lit up the league back home, his goals to minute ratio was something ridiculous and we saw a little glimpse of what he can do when he gets open grass in front of him, you’re not going to catch him and he has that ability to pick someone out with the final pass. He’s got that in his game where he is clinical in the third final with his passing.”

Kuol has had a meteoric rise, being touted as one of the best forwards of his generation, but he has the right temperament, according to Rowles. “The type of kid he is, he is humble and he knows he has to keep his head down and keep working hard,” said the defender. “He is only 18 and it’s happened so quick. He knows what he has to do, he wants to get better every day and I think it’s a great move for him to come here. You have some top notch players to learn off, Barrie McKay, Josh Ginnelly, those boys who have been doing it for years now. They have so much experience.”

Rowles will now make sure that Kuol is looked after now the pair are reunited in Edinburgh. “It was a bit of a different vibe back home,” he said. “I was one of the older players and I was only 24. Here's a bit different, there's a lot of experience around and I'm still learning every day off everyone else. I'm just going to guide him along as best I can, try and make his as comfortable as possible so he can enjoy him time up here.”